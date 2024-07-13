Sauber goodbye

These and the next few weeks are crucial for the Valtteri Bottas’s future in Formula 1. The Finnish driver formerly of Mercedes is currently under contract with Sauber, but his performance so far has not been particularly positive. Next year, the team that will be the Audi factory squad from 2026 will already have Nico Hulkenberg arrive and the #77 may have to migrate to other shores.

Not just Williams

One option could be Williams, who considers Bottas a possible ‘plan B’ in case Carlos Sainz decides not to accept the intense courtship that James Vowles is making for him. But if the F1 track, a priority for the 2019 and 2020 world vice-champion, were to diminish, Bottas would still not be short of alternatives.

America waits

From America in fact, according to what was reported by the French website AutoHebdoseveral IndyCar teams have expressed interest in potentially hiring him. If he were to fly overseas, Bottas could also find Logan Sargeant, who is increasingly seen as being on his way out of Williams and who seriously risks not even making it to the end of the current season.