Alfa Romeo, 12th and 13th place on the grid

Alfa Romeo begins the season where it was expected to be: in the middle of the grid. In qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix – the first round of the 2023 World Championship – the C43s finished in 12th and 13th place, respectively with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. The gap between the two is very small – 30 thousandths – confirming how the Chinese has improved and can now think he can compete with his more successful teammate. For tomorrow the goal will be points, but certainly the exponential growth of Aston Martin “restricts the door” to the Alfa Romeo.

Bottas’ words

“It was an easy qualifying session for us, and starting from 12th we will definitely aim for a place in the points. I’m quite satisfied with the laps I did and it’s good to see how Zhou was able to push me as well: we were only just outside Q3, but midfield is very close and anything can still happen. From what we’ve seen in testing, we are not bad in race set-up and it will be interesting to see how tire degradation affects the different cars – it’s quite difficult to predict how the race will turn out, but we will give our best“.

Zhou’s comment

“Even though we are outside the top ten, I feel we have the potential to make up some places in tomorrow’s race: last year we managed to get back on track and I don’t see why we can’t repeat what we did before. It will be a close fight once again and points are definitely the target. Looking at our performance in qualifying, we are in contention for the top ten, during the year it will often be a question of who will be able to put together the lap: today we came very close, but in the end we didn’t succeed. However, there is a lot on the line tomorrow and I am confident we can do a good job“.