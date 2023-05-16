Transformation stage

Looking at what will be there Formula 1 of the future there is a team that more than others has its eye on for particular evolution it is experiencing: it is about the Sauber. The Hinwil stable this year still takes the name of Alfa Romeo, but the collaboration with the Alfa Romeo will end at the end of this season. In 2024 and 2025, the Swiss team should therefore take to the track with its ‘historic’ name, while from 2026 the transformation into the official Audi team will be completedto accompany the house of the Four Rings in its historic first entry into Formula 1.

Market rumors

This path of transformation is extremely fascinating, also because the belief of many insiders is that Audi can really aim to quickly become a dominant force in the Circusexactly as happened to Mercedes after its return as manufacturer in 2010. Also for this reason, although there are still three years to go before the official debut of a car from Ingolstadt in the premier category of motorsport, the rumors about what could be the formation of drivers for the first year of Audi in F1 are already numerous.

Experience and youth

The leaked indiscretions suggest that the German leaders want assemble a pair of pilots that mix experience and youth: the idea would therefore be that of pairing a veteran with a young talent. But if it’s hard to imagine who might be considered in three years for the second role, there’s an embarrassment of choice when it comes to veterans. I’m from Switzerland recently leaked the names of Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, which would please Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl. However, the Swiss team already has a good experience at the moment: it is about Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas’ ambition

The Finnish ex Mercedes seems to have the most important years of his career behind him, but inevitably the prospect of Audi advent in what is currently also his team is galvanizing. Also for this reason, during an interview given to the official F1 podcast, Beyond the GridBottas made it clear that he still wants to be on the grid in 2026: “I am still young compared to others Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate said I’m 33. I don’t think my Formula 1 career will be over anytime soon and I don’t feel any loss of performance in my riding or in the way I work with the team”. The message for Audi is clear: “What is happening is interesting for the whole team – concluded Bottas – being part of a constructor is something you need if you want to win in Formula 1.”.