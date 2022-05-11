“How do you relax in your free time?”. “I lie naked in rivers to enjoy the current.” It is difficult to believe that among the hundreds of times in which Valtteri Bottas has heard this question asked in interviews, he has answered with this frankness. He certainly did it via social media, posting a suggestive photo of him that portrays him in that pose, in the enchanting scenery of Aspen, Colorado, where he is enjoying a few days of vacation after the Miami GP, which closed in the area. points to seventh place.

The Finnish does not cease to surprise, therefore. Also because, contrary to predictions, having left Mercedes after 5 seasons, the career in F1 always proceeds in the top positions: thanks to a Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo that sails in the top positions and is even fifth in the constructors’ championship thanks to Valtteri and the Chinese. Guanyu Zhou.

side b famous

On the “B side” of Bottas, among other things, there is already a narrative that dates back to last year, when the third series of Drive To Survive, the Netflix series dedicated to F1, was published. In the third episode Valtteri is partially shown in the sauna at his home in Finland. That was enough for Daniel Ricciardo to joke about it on social media: “” I guess I’m not the first to say it, but … I’m not entirely sure how I would have reacted to seeing ALL Bottas in Drive To Survive. “And then yet another tweet: “I think Bottass was born (with a clear accent on the word” ass “, which in English means” to sit “in the vulgar form; ed). Damn how immature I am. However it would take a tan, these are sunglasses scenes “We’ll see if Ricciardo is still in the mood for ironies …