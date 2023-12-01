Bottas’ charity calendar

Once upon a time, at the beginning of the 2000s, the calendars of the models on duty were in fashion. Now Valtteri lends himself to the game, but for very noble purposes Bottas.

The Finn acted as a model for a calendar in which he is photographed naked, from behind, for charity for a project that takes his surname: “BottASS 2024“. The Sauber driver made a whopping 150 thousand dollars, around 137 thousand euros, from the sale of his calendar.

The proceeds from the campaign will go entirely to help the campaign Movemberagainst prostate cancer. Movember is a men’s health charity, focusing on mental health and the prevention of suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Bottas’ words

On his social channels the Finnish driver thanked those who purchased the calendar “for all the support”: “With donations and calendars we have together raised a considerable sum for Movember, this means that WE have really helped and will save many people’s lives. The final figures will be calculated in the next few days, but we are talking about around 150 thousand dollars in funds raised“.