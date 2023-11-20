Bad luck hits Bottas

The qualifications of Las Vegas Grand Prix they ended with the big surprise, among others, of reaching Q3 Valtteri Bottas7th with his Alfa Romeo and a candidate for a placing in the points which the Swiss team has lacked since Suzuka. A mission which, however, was not completed by the Finn, who was immediately betrayed by bad luck at the start of the race, with a double contact which ruined the former Mercedes’ GP.

The damage suffered

In the chaos generated by the spin of Fernando Alonso at the first corner, Bottas was first hit by Perez’s Red Bull, then hitting the Spaniard’s Aston Martin without any fault. An episode that was paid dearly by number 77, who ended the test even in 17th position final, as well as the last among the drivers who managed to cross the finish line: “I started from a very good position but, unfortunately, my race was practically ruined at the first corner – he declared – after the contact with Alonso, I was hit in the back, damaging my speaker and compromising any possibility of progressing and recovering lost positions. Afterwards it was a long race, with a lack of pace and grip. Obviously it was very disappointing, especially because we were confident we could get a good result today and we never had the chance to show our true performance. One positive aspect of the weekend is that our lap pace improved and this allowed us to get into Q3 yesterday. None of our direct competitors scored points, which leaves things still open in view of the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi: we will give our all to get back into the top ten and try to end the season well.”

The checked flag falls on the #LasVegasGP. 🇺🇸#F1 pic.twitter.com/Nhg6r0fxA5 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeotake) November 19, 2023

Zhou’s words

Complicated race also for the Chinese Guanyu Zhoujust ahead of his teammate but only in 15th position: “The race was quite fun for me tonight, with some good battles and good moves, even if we didn’t get any points in the end – he added – I had to take evasive action at the start, so I couldn’t take advantage of the chaos in front of me and we chose to pit when the Safety Car came in. This meant having to do 30 laps on medium tyres: the strategy worked well and allowed me to recover a few positions and enter into battle with Hamilton]and Alonso but, without further opportunities to paint, I ran into difficulty in the last ten laps. When the tires ran out, my lap times started to drop and I ended up 15th. That’s how we finished: starting from where we were, however, in 17th place, we didn’t have much chance to score points, but at least we had fun fighting. Now let’s focus on Abu Dhabi. It’s the last race of the season and we are determined to have a good weekend.”