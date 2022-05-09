The 5th place obtained by Valtteri Bottas in the qualifications of Miami Grand Prix seemed to be able to facilitate the conquest of the same position for the Finn also in the race, with the aim that, up to a few laps from the end, he actually seemed within the reach of the number 77. However, in the final moments, an error made in braking gave farewell to the possibility of finishing in the top 5 in front of the two drivers of his former team, Mercedes, while crossing the finish line with a 7th place equally from applause.

A small disappointment that does not obscure therefore a performance that is anything but negative by the winner of 10 career GPs, as confirmed directly by the Alfa Romeo standard bearer: “I’m happy with our performance – said Bottas – It was a strong race even if, in the end, we were penalized by the times of the Safety Car. I was managing the gap on Hamilton and fifth position would have been possible. However, once the race was neutralized, the gap was cleared and Russell was on fresh tires behind us so I knew it was going to be difficult to defend myself. I was trying to brake late to hold my position, but in doing so I slightly exceeded the braking point and, unfortunately, the nature of this track means that if you go out of the way and cross dirt, you hit the wall. I was lucky that nothing broke and I was able to continue. Once again – continued the Finnish – we bring home some good points that will be important for the championship, and we have shown that we can fight on an equal footing with everyone in midfield. We are all very close, and developments will be an important factor in staying ahead in this fight ”.

A completely different story, however, for his teammate Guanyu Zhou: the Chinese, already condemned to the bottom of the grid in qualifying for the traffic encountered in Q1, then gave up in the race due to a technical problem, such as to force him to withdraw after a few laps: “It is a shame to be forced to retire when we were making good progress – he has declared – I felt we had everything we needed to get a positive result. We are still investigating what the problem was, but all we know is that it was one water loss, but we will have to identify the causes. It’s frustrating, of course, but it’s part of racing. My short race was not bad; I was three places above where I started when I retired and felt that the car was really good. Now my attention is all on the next race: I want to turn things around and be where we deserve to be, but to do that we need to put everything together at the end of the weekend ”.

With these results, Bottas leaps remains in eighth place in the drivers’ standings, 16 points ahead of Ocon and 5 behind Norris, who in turn was the protagonist of an accident with Gasly that cost him his retirement from the race. On the other hand, Zhou was bad, 18th and still standing at 1 point, with Alfa Romeo placed exactly in the middle of the constructors’ classification, and therefore in 5th place.