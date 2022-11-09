In the last Mexican Grand Prix theAlfa Romeo managed to break the curse of placing outside the points thanks to the 10th place of Valtteri Bottas, returned to the top-10 for the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix. A result made possible also thanks to the excellent 6th place in qualifying by the Finn, who thus contributed to giving the Swiss team the first race in the top ten from Monza, in that case closed with Zhou in tenth position. In a two-week break enriched by the announcement of the technical partnership between Sauber and Audi starting from 2026, Bottas is also approaching the Brazilian Grand Prix with more reasons.

On the Interlagos circuit, in addition to boasting two career podiums, the former Mercedes driver also won the Sprint Race last year, in what became the last ‘victory’ before leaving Brackley: “As a Formula One driver, the Brazilian Grand Prix is ​​one of those races that everyone would like to experience – number 77 explained – the passion of the fans for this sport is incredible, and to be on the podium is an incredible thing. It was nice to get back to scoring points in Mexico, especially after the difficult races in the second half of the season. I get there in a good mood: I spent last week in Argentina, exploring beautiful places and immersing myself in South American culture, e I feel rested and ready for the last two races of the season. Our work is not finished yet: we must continue to work on the good pace we have shown recently, as well as on our execution, to maintain our performance and get involved to bring home other points in view of the final showdown of the race. next week”.

Desire to do well and more motivation also for Guanyu Zhoufascinated by racing on a track never faced in the past: “Some of the most iconic names in our sport come from Brazil and I’m looking forward to racing there this weekend, come on such a sacred ground – he has declared – it’s another new track for me, even though I’ve had a first taste of the simulator in the past few weeks, and for this reason I have high expectations. It was great for the team to make it into the top ten in Mexico, adding important points to our campaign. We know our pace is good, we have had proof of that recently, and I am confident that if we continue to do our job well, we will be able to maintain the momentum. It will also be a weekend of sprint races, the last of the season, so we have to make sure we are prepared for this too, as we saw in the previous ones in Imola and in Austria that anything can really happen ”.