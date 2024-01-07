Winter 'rest'

The winter break of Valtteri Bottasas has been the case for some years now, is under the banner of cycling. The Finn from Sauber, who has hinted that he is in no hurry to hang up his driver's helmet, however has no doubts about what his career will be once he leaves the Formula 1 circuits.

The 34-year-old from Nastola, who since 2020 has been romantically linked to the Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, has in fact now become a huge fan of two wheels. The start of the new year for #77 – who in 2024 will have to try to secure a new contract with the Hinwil team and improve a performance that appeared subdued during the last championship – was in fact dedicated to cycling.

Australian challenge

Bottas took part in the Great Australian Road Fund, organized at the iconic Buninyong Circuit. The former Mercedes driver, who turns 35 in August, took part in the race in age category 35-39 yearson a route of 11.6 km to be covered 5 times.

At the end of the 58km into the race Bottas crossed the finish line in 21st place out of 41 participants, arriving more than 10 minutes behind the winner. “Fun out there and great atmosphere“, Bottas wrote on his own channels, commenting on the race. The next will be the last weeks of relaxation for the standard bearer of the 'new' Stake F1 Team, before the pre-season testing and the start of the championship.