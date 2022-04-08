The transfer from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo, which perhaps could have caused other drivers to lose motivation and enthusiasm, did not at all affect the morale of Valtteri Bottas. The Finn is having the good fortune of driving a much improved car compared to the one that happened last year in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen and wants to try to make the most of it. He proved it in the first race of the year, when he finished sixth and, after retiring in Saudi Arabia, aims to do the same on Sunday in Melbourne.

Adding pepper to the # 77 races are the constant performance problems of Mercedes, which have often pushed the cars of the Brackley team into the center-group ‘mischione’, after which they found themselves battling with the native of Nastola. . In Bahrain Hamilton and Bottas sprinted side by side on the starting grid and in the Australian PL2 the Biscione rider was half a second ahead of his former teammate. The two had already stressed several times in recent weeks that the bond of friendship that unites them was not at all affected by Bottas’ migration to another team and they also confirmed it in Melbourne in front of journalists.

While Bottas was talking to the media, in fact, Hamilton got close to him, since he too had to be interviewed, and jokingly ‘shoved’ his friend-rival in order to pass. According to the game, Bottas smiled and then responded with a joke that refers directly to the start of the Grand Prix. In fact, the C42 driver looked at the seven-time world champion saying: “This will be curve-1“. A comment made with a laugh but which refers to a very specific intention: Bottas in fact, as long as he has the means, wants to try to beat the team with which he won the constructors’ title for five consecutive seasons.