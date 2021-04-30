Portimao (dpa)

Valtteri Bottas, the Mercedes driver, achieved the best time on Friday in the first free trial of the Portuguese Grand Prix, scheduled for the day after tomorrow, Sunday, at the opening of the F1 World Championship for the 2021 season, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth.

Verstappen achieved the best lap time on the 4,684-meter Autodromo Internationale de Algarve, recording 1 minute 648. 19 seconds. The Finnish driver beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 025.0 seconds. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was third, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc followed in fourth.

Seven-time world champion, Hamilton, came in fifth, after Leclerc scored the fastest time in the last sector to take fourth place, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari’s second driver, came ninth.

Williams’ driver George Russell came out with a great surprise and performed well to finish seventh, while McLaren Lando Nuri and Daniel Ricciardo finished eighth and twelfth, respectively. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel finished 16th, and there was a strange shot taken by an Aston Martin driver as he entered a McLaren maintenance center instead of entering his team’s maintenance center.

“Sorry about this, this should have happened at some point,” Vettel said on the team’s radio. British driver Callum Elliott, who recently signed with Alfa Romeo as a second backup driver, came in seventeenth place in his first participation in Formula 1, where he replaced Antonio Giovinazzi. Haas driver Mike Schumacher came in 18th.

The second free trial is scheduled to be held later on Friday, while the third free trial and the official test will be held tomorrow, Saturday, and the race will be held the day after tomorrow, Sunday.