More than for the pole position conquered by Max Verstappen, the qualifications of the Mexican Grand Prix they had elected Valtteri Bottas as unexpected protagonist of the day, thanks to the surprising 6th place obtained by the driver ofAlfa Romeo. A position on the grid that allowed the Finn to be able to fight for a placement in the points for the race, with this goal successfully achieved in tenth position.

The 33-year-old, who boasts three podiums in Mexico in his career, has thus returned to the top-10 for the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of this season. Yet, despite the positive result, for the former Mercedes driver the last placement in the points does not reflect the potential of the C42, with which Bottas would have wished for a better outcome: “We got a point in this race, and that’s good – has explained – but we expected more. We were doing well until the second stint: when we switched to the hard tire, we couldn’t make it work. I never managed to get them up to temperature and until the end it was a struggle. We thought the hard ones would be a good race tire, but that wasn’t the case. It’s a shame why in the first stint we had the pace of the neighboring carsbut at least today we have something to show and we have increased our advantage in the championship ”.

An overall not easy race even for the other driver of the team from Hinwil: Guanyu Zhou. The Chinese, in his first race on the Mexican circuit, finished in 13th positionthus explaining the major difficulties encountered in the course of 71 total laps: “The start of the race was quite fun and the extended stint was promising – he has declared – but we’re done in traffic after the pit stop and this compromised my race a bit. The second part of the race was more complicated: progress has proved rather difficult on this track which for me, as a rookie, was certainly one of the most complex to get used to. I was happy to see Valtteri get a point for the team and I hope some of my battles have contributed to this result. In general, this weekend we have been consistent and have made a step forward: we just have to keep working on our performance in the race to finish this season well ”.