Two weeks after the resumption of the Formula 1 world championship, the current summer break is giving some drivers the last days of vacation and rest before returning to the track. However, the appointment with the Belgian Grand Prix (from 26 to 28 August) has pushed other protagonists of the world to carry out the last training sessions to present themselves in the best of their condition at Spa-Francorchamps. Among them, one of the most active is certainly Valtteri Bottaswho has not given up his competitive spirit even outside of Formula 1.

The Finn from Alfa Romeo, in fact, flew to the United States to take part in the SBTGRVLthat is one cycling race world-class that takes place on the dirt roads of Colorado, in Steamboat Springs. At the end of an almost long journey 100 kmand with 700 subscribers to the event, the 32-year-old reached 4th place in the overall standings, winning however, the category reserved for the sua age group.

2022 @sbtgrvl 🚲 That was a fun day out! I finished 4th overall out of 700+ riders on the 60mile red course and 1st in my age group. This event is so cool! And @tiffanycromwell the champ in women’s 100mile blue course 💪# VB77 @canyon_bikes pic.twitter.com/j5B4GDtvBN – Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 14, 2022

Bottas himself, who has always been passionate about cycling, posted the photos on the podium and during the race on his official social profiles, thus commenting on his result and that of his partner. Tiffany Cromwell: “It was a fantastic day. I finished 4th overall out of over 700 runners on the 60-mile red course, and 1st in my age group. This event is really cool. Congratulations to Tiffany Cromwell, champion in the women’s 100 mile blue course ”.