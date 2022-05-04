Alfa Romeo arrives in You love me with expectations revised upwards, after the good performance of Valtteri Bottas in Imola. Without the seconds lost at the pit stop, the Finn would have comfortably reached fourth position on the Santerno circuit: he had to settle for 10 points which nevertheless testify to the quality of the C42. Now there is a track that on paper should favor those with a more powerful engine – therefore not the Hinwil team – but the predictions have already been overturned several times at the start of the season. If an opportunity presents itself, Alfa can capitalize on it, perhaps not only with Bottas but also with that Guanyu Zhou who, after a brilliant start, is undergoing a confrontation with his most popular teammate. These are their words before the Florida weekend.

“I am really excited to be racing in Miami. Just spent a few days in the US, visiting friends and cycling with my partner, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere – I’m sure the Florida race will be as incredible a sight as America has accustomed us to. The layout appears to present good overtaking opportunities, has the potential for a fun race. I think whoever designed it did a good job on paper and I hope this is confirmed in realityBottas said. “We arrive in Miami knowing that we can have another good weekend: we have recorded points in every race that we have finished and we want to continue this good moment. There is a growing sense of trust in the team, we know we can do well on every track, it’s up to us to get on track and bring home the result.“.

Zhou he added: “Miami is a good opportunity to get back on track and continue our good work. I’m happy with the progress made so far but I want to keep growing and take home more points. We are going in the right direction: I am in no hurry and I know I have to keep working hard, then the results will come. The track is new for everyone, so I’m leaving for the first time on the same level as everyone else. As always, we will have to maximize every session ahead of qualifying, making sure we get the most out of our car: I’m confident we can have another good weekend“.