The retirement of Kimi Raikkonen, announced by the Finn yesterday, is about to trigger a domino effect on the drivers’ market that will involve several teams.

Valtteri Bottas is a serious candidate to take his compatriot’s place in the Alfa Romeo Racing team starting next season, becoming Antonio Giovinazzi’s new teammate.

After Raikkonen’s announcement, it was expected that all the pieces would begin to fall into place hour after hour. But this will not be the case. In the Thursday press conference in Zandvoort, home of the Dutch Grand Prix, Bottas left everything open while leaving some clear clues about his future.

“Do I already know where I will race in 2022? Maybe yes, maybe not. I don’t want to say much more but, you know, things are going in the right direction. And I’m happy and excited,” said the Finn from Mercedes.

Bottas then confirmed that, regarding his future, there will be no clarifying news this weekend: “I don’t know when you will be able to know more about my future. Certainly not this weekend”.

Speaking more generally, Bottas stressed again that he would like to sign a multi-year contract, which he has never done since racing in Formula 1. Even in these words, Valtteri has hinted at what he is aspiring to. It’s no secret that Mercedes plans to bring George Russell to Brackley. Here, therefore, is that Bottas confirms the now certain farewell to the multi-champion team in office.

“I’d like to sign a multi-year contract, that would be nice. It’s something I’ve never had in F1 before. That contract can allow a driver to fully dedicate himself to a project and know that the work will certainly continue throughout the year. following”.

“It has to be a real challenge, it has to be exciting, fun. You have to be in an atmosphere where it is enjoyable to work. I think those are the main things I am looking for. But as I said before, I still have several years to do in F1, so … I definitely want to continue racing in Formula 1 “.

Now the next market movements – excluding the confirmation of Gasly in AlphaTauri now discounted after that of Perez in Red Bull – will be made at Mercedes. Russell seems ever closer to becoming the new teammate of Lewis Hamilton and Bottas the new spearhead of Alfa Romeo Racing.