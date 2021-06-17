The arrival of the summer season for Valtteri Bottas also entails having to answer questions about his future. He has been like this since 2017, the year in which his adventure in Mercedes began, but this year things seem to be more complicated, both because of his performance (lower than expected) and the presence of a very defined figure ready to take his place, aka George Russell.

And considering the general picture of the drivers market, it seems that it is not only his stay in Mercedes that is at risk, but also his stay in Formula 1.

However, Valtteri has gained a lot of experience in answering these questions …

“I know that I can not do anything against the rumors that go around – he commented – every season is the same thing, just as the questions that are asked of me are always the same, I think it is part of this sport. But for my part it is too early to answer, we have not yet discussed the contract with Mercedes, sooner or later this moment will come too ”.

A moment that does not seem to have a predicted cadence.

“Every year is different – Bottas clarified – it depends on how the season is going, both on my part and the team, it depends on the general situation of the team, whether or not they are considering other options, there has never been a good rule precise, but over the years I have learned not to think about it too much, I want to be focused only on the next three races. My goal now is to better tackle this ‘hat-trick’ of races that will start tomorrow, and I have nothing else to add ”.

In reality, Bottas returned to the subject shortly after:

“We talk often with Toto, it has always been like this, but neither he nor other people have talked to me about the future, they are speculations, and for my part I still love to drive a Formula 1 car”.

“If I think back to the last four years spent in this team – continued Valtteri, clarifying whether 2021 is different from previous seasons – there have been ups and downs. Overall I felt comfortable, this is a team that obviously demands a lot, as expected, and I ask a lot from the team, and all we want to do is win, in every single race. “

“The start of this season for many reasons was not ideal for us, but both in life and in sport there are ups and downs, and I am convinced that after a difficult period good times await us, we are only in seventh place. of twenty-three race weekends, there is still a long way to go ”.