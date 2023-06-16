Bottas focuses on the Quadrifoglio

Very special weekend forAlfa Romeo in that of Montreal, where the Milanese house will celebrate the Centenary of its four-leaf cloverlogo that wrote an era of Snake both in the world of competitions and in its most famous road models. A real lucky charm which, in a special version, will also be present on the C43 by Valtteri Bottaslooking for the first points of the season after those won at the beginning of the year in Bahrain, so far the only ones for him.

Possible points

The hope for the former Mercedes is to replicate a similar performance to last year, when the Finn closed in seventh position on the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve: “I hope to get some points – confirmed the number 77 in the pre-GP press conference – I believe it is a realistic goal. In Barcelona we had a car capable of finishing in the top 10. Let’s see how we go here. The track is very different, but we try to do our best and we’re here to fight for points.”

The future of Alfa Romeo

In addition, Bottas also expressed his opinion not only on the work Alfa Romeo has been doing in the last period, but also on the arrival of James Key as new Technical Director of the team since September: “I think James is obviously welcome to join the team – he added – he has accumulated a lot of experience in different teams, he has been in different situations. So yes, I think he will be a good buy for us and I’m looking forward to start working with him. The basics are there: there is always room for improvement and you can always have state-of-the-art machinery for each individual department. So I think we’re still working on where and when to invest, because there’s a clear long-term plan. But ultimately it’s also about human power, so we’re getting there step by step, but it’s a project.”

Bottas like Leclerc, at least in part

Furthermore, the Canadian Grand Prix comes a week after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a competition that has always attracted the attention of various F1 drivers. The last to have expressed the will to race one day in the most famous Endurance race in the world was Charles Leclerc, even if Bottas himself did not hide this intention, however putting it in the background compared to another event: “Why not? I think like Charles: it is difficult to participate with the commitments we have in Formula 1. Time-wise it is demanding, but after F1, I might consider itbut probably after the Bathurst 12 Hours“.