“Yes, I lost a lot of money in Abu Dhabi”. Valtteri Bottas admitted that the reversal occurred in the final lap of the race held at Yas Marina sent up a fair amount of money that would have ended up in his pockets as well as in all those of the Mercedes AMG F1 team members if Lewis Hamilton had won the world title . The restart after the Safety Car for a last lap launched, however, gave Max Verstappen the opportunity to attack the seven-time world champion thanks also to new soft tires against the hard worn ones with which Hamilton was equipped.

A penalty that the Dutchman did not fail to win the first world title of his career: “It was a frantic last lap to say the least – said Bottas interviewed by the Finnish newspaper Iltalethi – And certain bonuses are linked to the achievement of specific results. Luckily I hadn’t received it in advance. Sometimes you win, other times you don’t. Luckily I arrived in the condition in which I hardly look at my bank account anymore, but I certainly do not forget the economic situation I had when I arrived in F1 ″. Mercedes gave Bottas the W08, the first Mercedes he drove when he joined the team in 2017: “It was a really big surprise, unfortunately I don’t know where to put it, but I was really pleased to be celebrated so warmly, with music and fireworks. It means that we have spent some wonderful years together ”.

Bottas was able to have his chance in Mercedes due to the sudden retirement of Nico Rosberg at the end of 2016 after winning the world title. The future Alfa Romeo driver said he now understands Rosberg’s choice more deeply in light of a five-year period within the team led by Toto Wolff: “In 2016 I wondered why Nico retired. Now I can say that I understand why he decided like this, it’s not easy to be within a team where he can count a lot on appearance ‘politic‘”.