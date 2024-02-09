Mercedes' goal

As well as all the other top teams, also the Mercedes will present itself at the starting blocks of the season 2024 with the main aim of hindering Red Bull's title race. A goal that would allow the Anglo-German company not only to return to the top of F1, but also to interrupt a crisis of victories that has continued since the end of 2022.

One victory in two years

After winning the 2021 world constructors' title, Mercedes experienced a collapse in competitiveness which took it from being the absolute queen for eight consecutive seasons to win only one race in two years. In the Brazilian GP 2022 in fact it was George Russell to take home his first success in F1, in what was Mercedes' last celebration since then, thanks to Lewis Hamilton's absence from the top step of the podium.

An 'ex' believes it

The seven-time world champion was teammate of Valtteri Bottas from 2017 to 2021, with the Finn then moving to Alfa Romeo (now Stake F1). Knowing the environment and the people who work in the Brackley team, the 34-year-old is convinced that the team, with its W15could put Red Bull in difficulty, despite considering the latter the main obstacle: “I believe Mercedes can return to the topit still has great people and also as a team it is very strong – explained to The Daily Express – they have a good leader, two good drivers, therefore I see no reason not to believe it. The most complicated thing for everyone will be to defeat Red Bull. She is going through a great moment, in 2023 she had a great car and most likely this allowed her to start thinking about 2024 quite early. We all have the opportunity to create a really fast car. I see no reason to think that Mercedes won't, but Red Bull is their only problem“.

Hamilton's 2023

In conclusion, Bottas described his former teammate's final season: “Without a doubt Lewis it was very limited by the car, but that's how things go. He scored many more points than his teammate and had a solid season, except for the last two races which were a little more complicated for him.”