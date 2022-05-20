The four points finishes obtained in the first five races, which earned him 30 points, certainly rank Valtteri Bottas and his Alfa Romeo among the surprises of this first part of the season. When the Finn accepted the offer from the Hinwil-based team, he would surely have signed to find himself at this point in the championship just 6 points in the standings from Lewis Hamilton (30 to 36), with whom he spent five seasons in Mercedes, seasoned by as many world championships won among manufacturers. The 32-year-old from Nastola found himself several times during contests battling the Silver Arrows, but denied any feeling of revenge or pleasure in seeing his former team in trouble for the first time in the hybrid era: “No, I don’t laugh under the helmet. I couldn’t concentrate. Clearly it’s something fun, but it’s just races and points and there’s absolutely nothing personal. I spent five fantastic years there and fighting with them is fantastic for us “. And on the Mercedes crisis he explained: “In this sport, making predictions is always difficult, but nothing lasts forever and history clearly demonstrates this. There are cycles, although no one expected them to fall. As far as I’m concerned, I was hoping for an Alfa climb and I can’t imagine being in a better team than this “.

Bottas later admitted that he was still in contact with Lewis Hamilton, on WhatsApp: “Sometimes we talk, but I won’t tell you what it tells me. I think no one has a clear idea of ​​what is going on, but somehow it is tied in with the radical design of the car, which takes longer than expected. Reaching Red Bull and Ferrari is very difficult because they are on the run and one step ahead of everyone. In any case, you never know, Mercedes is a great team and things in F1 can change quickly“. In the long interview granted to the Spaniards of Brandthe Finn spoke about his new role in Alfa Romeo: “It’s definitely different from what I had in Mercedes. It involves a lot of responsibilities, but it is natural that it is because I bring with me the experience gained in other teams. Plus I push and encourage the team, so my role is more important than just being a rider. I dream of the podium and Monaco could be the right race for us. In slow corners we do better and in the Principality we should go better than in Spain. It is a great adaptation for him, but I am sure that as soon as Mercedes discovers the key to the car he will improve and he could end up fighting for the win or the podium, he is in la its nature “.