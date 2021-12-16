The adventure of Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes ended with another constructors ‘title won – the fifth in five seasons spent with the Brackley team – but also with the enormous bitterness for the drivers’ title lost by his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, mocked on the last lap of the last race of the season by Max Verstappen in rather controversial circumstances. The native of Nastola, who has never denied the friendship that binds him to the British driver, had already commented with regret on the radio, what happened on the track at Yas Marina. Interviewed by the official F1 site, the new Alfa Romeo standard bearer confirmed his regret for the insult suffered by # 44.

“Of course we wanted to get both titles – explained Bottas, who finished only sixth in Abu Dhabi, without ever being able to enter the Verstappen-Hamilton duel – and winning the constructors’ title again is a huge thing. At the same time, however, it hurts that Lewis didn’t get the driver one. From my point of view, I feel like I have lost the championship because he lost it “. Numbers in hand, however, Hamilton and Bottas remain the most successful pair of drivers in F1 history, with five constructors’ championships won together, as had only happened for the Schumacher-Barrichello duo.

“It was perhaps not the best race to finish this relationship – recognized – but you have to look at the big picture. We have won five constructors’ championships. With Lewis we were the most successful pair of teammates in Formula 1 history, so it’s a bit sad to leave. But of course I look to the future. I’m really sorry for him, because I feel he deserved it [il titolo]. He made a great start, a great race and then things turn around like this. But this is sport, that’s how it goes. Sometimes things turn out badly for you, sometimes they turn out well. This was not our day“Bottas concluded.