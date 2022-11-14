Second consecutive center in the points for theAlfa Romeoagain with Valtteri Bottas. The Finn, after the 10th place obtained in Mexico, also the result of the excellent sixth position conquered in qualifying, repeated himself also in Brazilimproving with the 9th place the final. Good form therefore for the former Mercedes – who returned to success at Interlagos – and who thanks to this placement allows the Swiss team to be able to maintain sixth place in the constructors’ standings five points ahead of Aston Martin, which immediately reached the shoulders of the Finn also in the race. All one race from the end of the world championship, scheduled for this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“I am happy with today’s race and we are happy as a team – commented the number 77 – everyone did a great job: going from 14th on the grid to ninth is definitely a good result. We could have been even higherbut the The Safety Car didn’t work in our favor in the end: canceled out the advantage we had on the cars behind us, leaving us exposed. However, we scored more points than our direct rivals, so we can’t complain too much. I had fun today, had some good battles and the pace of the car was strong. I also want thank Zhou for being a real team man today. We have been in good shape in the last few events, there is still one left to finish the job but we face it with confidence”.

The weekend of Guanyu Zhou was slightly more complex, protagonist of a 13th place finish then converted to 12 ° thanks to the penalty inflicted on Gasly in the post-race for not having respected the speed limit in the pit lane. Furthermore, the Chinese driver did not lack a bit of bad luck: “Overall we can be satisfied with the weekend, especially if we consider the start and the final result – he has declared – our aim was to maximize the team’s potential and I am convinced that we have succeeded. However, today was a bit difficult for me: I stayed at the beginning of the race stuck in the helmet with the straw of the cooling systembefore we managed to remove it, but later we had turbo problems, an aspect that we will have to analyze in view of next week. We made our pit stops early, with the aim of reducing the other drivers, but then, towards the end, the Safety Car made it difficult for us to keep pace, especially as we didn’t have many tires left. However it is good to see that the team managed to bring home some more points to give us a good position for the Constructors’ Championship going into the final race.”