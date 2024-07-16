Hamilton-Leclerc: The Future in Ferrari

The victory of Lewis Hamilton In the last British Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion ended his long drought of successes. Next season, he will wear the colours of the Ferrari. An agreement reached with the Prancing Horse last February that will bring him to Maranello as the new teammate of Charles Leclercwith many fans already imagining what the possible coexistence between the two will be.

A relationship that, according to many, could create some tension in the team, as often happens between two drivers who aim for victory and the leadership of a top team as their primary objective. In the meantime, as the current season begins its second half, the first ‘advice’ addressed to the Monegasque Ferrari driver came from a driver who knows the #44 very well, having been his teammate from 2017 to 2021, moreover in a period of great success for Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas’s opinions

Podcast Guest “Nailing the Apex”the Finn first described the personality of the seven-time world champion, reassuring Leclerc at least in this respect: “When he meets Lewis, I’m sure that he will have a lot of respect for him – he has declared – he is a very kind person, he can be a good teammate and bring a lot to the team. Charles will also learn that Lewis is extremely fast and consistent, he rarely makes mistakes”.

From a technical point of view, however, Bottas did not want to go into detail about the qualities of the former McLaren driver, ‘limiting’ himself however to expressing a rather clear opinion: “I don’t need to give any advice to Charles, he’s a driver who already has a lot of experience in Formula 1. – he added – I think he and Lewis they will be good teammatesbut I’m sure that Lewis will give him a hard time, I have no doubt about that.“.