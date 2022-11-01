The late 2021 transfer from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo prevented Valtteri Bottas to be able to continue to battle, Sunday after Sunday, for podiums and victories in every race. On the other hand, the Finnish driver has earned the first multi-year contract of his long career with the Alfa Romeo company. A particular satisfaction for the native of Nastola who, both in Williams and with the Brackley team, had always had to rely on annual renewals. Despite a decent season at the wheel of the Hinwil team and a guaranteed place in the Circus at least until the end of the 2023 championship, however, the # 77 has not lost the habit of looking around.

Thinking of a hypothetical future far from Formula 1, obviously still very distant in his hopes, Bottas opened the doors to the idea of ​​a transfer to IndyCar. The American championship seems to be constantly growing and there are not a few Circus drivers who have chosen to continue their career there once they have left F1. The most recent was Romain Grosjean, who has become a real overseas idol in the last two years. “Maybe I’ll race in the United States [in futuro] – declared the two-time vice-champion of the world speaking in the podcast of Kevin Clark – IndyCar is very interesting, the tracks are beautiful and the races seem really intense. The championship is gaining popularity, at least in Europe, so we’ll see “ concluded the Alfa driver.