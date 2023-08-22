The Alfa Romeo crisis

Penultimate place in the constructors’ standings with 9 total points won so far: it is with these far from positive data that the championship starts againAlfa Romeo, in full crisis after a first half of the world championship in which the two drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, reached the top-10 only on four occasions. While the Finn succeeded in the inaugural GP in Bahrain (taking the absolute best performance with 8th place) and in Miami, the Chinese teammate made his goal concrete in Australia and Spain, in both cases cutting the finish line in ninth position.

Bottas and signs of recovery

The aim of the Swiss team is therefore to be able to improve their performance, which would also allow them to recover in the general standings on Williams and Haas, both stopped in front of the Hinwil house but with an advantage of just 2 points. The first challenge will be the one scheduled for this weekend in Hollandon a circuit that gives positive memories a Valtteri Bottasable to get a 3rd place in his last year in Mercedes in 2021: “It was nice to take a break after an intense first half of the seasonto – explained the #77 – i spent the break between finland and colorado where i got to reset and train, but the hunger to get back to racing is at its peak and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season. I have enjoyed racing at Zandvoort in recent years, having finished on the podium here again in 2021: the organizers have done a brilliant job and the fans have put on a great show, and it’s like racing in a big festival. The team worked a lot before the break, after analyzing the performance of the last few races; even if we didn’t get any points, we have shown some promising signs in terms of pace and I am confident we can fight well to get back into the top ten. As always, it will be important to start well from the first sessions: the battle is close and there is no margin for error”.

Zhou also believes it

A mixture of relaxation and optimism that also shares Guanyu Zhouwho thus expressed his feelings a few days before the start of free practice on Friday: “The summer break was a pleasant time for me – he added – i went back to china to see family and friends and it was a way to recharge my batteries. Taking a break is always good, especially in such a busy season, but now I really want to get back to work. We have shown improvements in pace over the last few rounds and we need to continue to build on those: we enter the new race weekend, and the second half of the season, ready to give it our all to score important points and get back to where we belong. It will be tough and intensewith the final two European fixtures before going overseas for the rest of the season, but I am confident that we can do it. I am looking forward to racing at a track like Zandvoort – as a circuit, it is quite unique and hopefully we will be able to put on a good show for the fans.”