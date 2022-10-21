In the beginning they had been Toto Wolff to attack Red Bull hard for not respecting the budget cap in the 2021 season, the one ended by the Milton Keynes team with the first drivers’ title won by Max Verstappen at the end of a fierce duel that lasted the whole year with Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes team principal has already reiterated on more than one occasion that he too is ready to break the rules in the future, if the penalty imposed on the Austrian team were to be limited to a fine, however ‘salty’ it may be. Predictably, Hamilton himself joined the same path, perhaps the main victim of this delicate controversy, also thinking back to what happened in the last GP of last season in Abu Dhabi.

Now, however, the two ‘team leaders’ of the Mercedes squadron, also at the media level, have joined the one who – until last year – was the other standard bearer of the Brackley team: Valtteri Bottas. The Finn has given way to George Russell and now drives for Alfa Romeo, but this does not mean that he has severed all relations with his former team, quite the contrary. His friendship with Wolff and Hamilton is well known and he wanted to join them by analyzing the ‘economic scandal’ that threatens to overwhelm Red Bull. Predictably, having experienced last season’s battle between Hamilton and Verstappen in the front row, the Alfa driver invoked exemplary sanctions.

Speaking at a press conference in Austin, Bottas was clear and direct in analyzing the violations committed by the ‘bulls’: “Personally, I hope that a severe and harsh sanction will arrive – said the Alfa Romeo driver – why this shouldn’t happen: the rules are the rules. There are many rules in F1 and there should be no difference in terms of penalties. So let’s hope that a strong penalty will come, which really damages them. I was fighting for the constructors’ title last year. We won it anyway, but we lost the drivers’ title by a few points and a few million can make a big difference “.