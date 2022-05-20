At 32 years old Valtteri Bottas is at the height of its competitive maturity and is dragging Alfa Romeo to unexpected results, as confirmed by the 30 points obtained in the first five races of the 2o22, which are equivalent to almost all the spoils of the team based in Switzerland among the constructors (only 1 the point brought home by Guanyu Zhou) and that place the team in fifth place. The role of the leader does not seem to weigh on the Finn, who is in his tenth year in Formula 1 and on his third team, after long experiences of four and five seasons respectively with Williams and Mercedes. Five constructor titles won by the Silver Arrows in the 2017-2021 period in which Bottas teamed up with Lewis Hamilton in the team. Many will not have missed that the native driver of Nastola he spent practically his entire career driven by Mercedes engines, with the exception of the debut season, 2013, when his not very competitive Williams FW35 was powered by Renault engines.

But in the hybrid era, Bottas only ever drove with German power units, developed in the British factory in Brixworth, and with them he took all 10 of his F1 victories, but also 67 podiums, 20 pole positions and 17 fast laps he has collected in these nine seasons. In 2022 the Finn embraced the Alfa Romeo challenge and for the first time found himself using an engine Ferrariand it is therefore interesting to understand what differences he found between the two engines: “In power I don’t see big differencesthe Ferrari has improved a lot. They differ only a little in handling, the driver has to do more manually than the Mercedes, where so many modes were more automated. Furthermore the Ferrari offers more options for using the battery or on the gears to use out of corners. In this sense the pilot has more responsibility“, He told in the interview granted to Marca.