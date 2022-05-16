The transition from Mercedes toAlfa Romeo it had the aftertaste of relegation, almost of an early retirement. And instead, at almost 33 years old, Valtteri Bottas he is experiencing a second youth. The Hinwil-based team certainly provided him with a good car to be able to continually appear in the top-10, but the Finn is putting in a lot of his own, otherwise there would not be such a large gap with Guanyu Zhou in the drivers’ standings (30-1 after the Miami race).

The # 77 described the contribution it is making to the Alfa Romeo cause with one word: experience. Of course, in melee his limits emerge (and this has also been seen in the United States) but his period in Mercedes, where he saw an organization in which every detail was thought for victory, is proving decisive on growth. of a not insignificant aspect, the simulator: “The first time I tried the Alfa Romeo one I realized that there was a big difference with the Mercedes one, because in Brackley they introduced it a long, long time ago, while ours has only been running for a few years. I’ve given some advice, and it’s progressing tremendously over the course of this year, especially in recent events. Today it is a more reliable tool“, These are the words reported by GPFans. “In Miami it was very useful to get to know the new track. There is still some ground to recover, of course, but I’m sure I’ve contributed to the improvements with my experience“.