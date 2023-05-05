F1 and the USA: a special relationship

The Miami Grand Prix weekend will be the first of three rounds of the season taking place in this year’s United Stateswith the other two races scheduled in Austin and Las Vegas, falling within the Circus for the first time since 1982. If you look at the long history of F1, the USA has hosted the top international open-wheel category in many other tracks, between permanent tracks and street circuits: Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, Detroit, Phoenix, Dallas, Sebring, Riverside and Long Beach, some of these included in valid editions USA East and USA West GP.

Bottas and the dream of Laguna Seca

Curiously, in the long list of the most fascinating tracks in North America, Formula 1 has never landed on dry lagoon. The Californian racetrack, which over the years has welcomed two-wheeled categories such as Superbike and MotoGP, and continues to be confirmed in IndyCar, was actually very close to being included in the calendar at the end of the 80s, only to lose the direct confrontation with Phoenix. However, the dream of seeing F1 at Laguna Seca continues to hold on, and the last driver to have expressed this particular wish was Valtteri Bottas.

A historic track

On the eve of the fifth round of the 2023 world championship, the Alfa Romeo Finn did not in fact hide this specific hope, despite having never personally experienced a lap on the famous US track. The track, moreover, is home to the famous curve of ‘Corkscrew’the same point of famous overtakings such as the one carried out by Alessandro Zanardi against Colton Herta in 1996 (on the last lap of the race) and by Valentino Rossi on Casey Stoner, in 2008.

How many of you remember this last lap pass by Alex Zanardi at Laguna Seca?!#INDYCAR | @WeatherTechRcwy pic.twitter.com/wMmh091Iqh — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) July 17, 2018

A question mark

“Laguna Seca would be nice, but I’ve never been there – Bottas explained to the media – I don’t know if that’s possible with these cars, but it’s a big question mark. I’ve only seen it on TV, or through video games”. Limited to Miami, the former Mercedes driver expressed other comments in view of the race which will start on Sunday, when it will be 21:30 in Italy: “It has been a challenging start and we certainly have a lot of work to do – he added – Miami is quite a similar circuit to Baku, with long straights and some very tight sections, but what’s different is that here in Miami there are more high-speed corners in the first sector.”