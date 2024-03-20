The life of an almost exhausted F1 driver at the tail end of the competition is not a bed of roses. Week after week you travel around the world to come home with a 19th or 17th place. However, it seems to have little influence on the mood of Valtteri Bottas, who this happens to. The Sauber driver enjoys a life as a nude model and will now also rent out cars for Uber. Unfortunately, Bottas will not lend out his Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm or his Mercedes-AMG One.

As bone dry as the Finnish driver was during his time at Mercedes, he behaves so lively now. Take a look below at how much Bottas enjoys his commercial for Uber. The company where anyone can become a taxi driver, together with Bottas, converted this Holden pick-up into 'the ultimate road trip car'. You need more for that than we thought.

The adjustments to Bottas' car that you can rent

Bottas explains what's on the pick-up: 'Mullet aeration technology, a patty warmer, a cooler to keep drinks cold, a bike rack, removable laundry rack, clean water shower, built-in sunshade and BRS, Bug Reduction System.' And don't forget the fishing rod holders, sunscreen spray set, horn that imitates the sound of an Australian laughing bird and a hanger to store your collection of slippers.

The pickup is a Holden Omega Ute, which is essentially an Opel Omega with a different badge and a cargo box. In this case it is a two-door version with an extended loading space. At the front is a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 260 hp and 290 Nm. Power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

You can rent the car for free for two days, “because I am already very rich,” says Bottas. The Holden will be loaned out between March 22 and April 12. After this, Uber ships the pick-up to Adelaide, 'back in the hands of Valtteri', the company tells Top Gear Netherlands. Or have we just fallen for an early April Fool's joke from Uber?