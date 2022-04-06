Five seasons lived side by side are not easily forgotten, especially if they have been seasoned with repeated triumphs as happened in Valtteri Bottas And Lewis Hamilton in their joint stay in Mercedes. The Finn, a fundamental partner in the successes of the seven-time world champion and the home of the Star from 2017 to 2021, changed his shirt this year, joining Alfa Romeo. Surprisingly, the first two races of the season immediately confronted him with his former team, thanks to the rather disappointing performances of the new W13 and the important leap forward in terms of performance shown by the Biscione.

Although they no longer share the same garage, however, the relationship between Hamilton and Bottas is still very good. The images of the exchange of compliments between the two immediately after the Bahrain GP did not go unnoticed, with Hamilton grabbing an unexpected podium and Bottas crossing the finish line in an equally surprising sixth position. Speaking with the site people.com the native of Nastola has indeed explained that off the track he and the # 44 of the Mercedes have kept the same bond as before. “We just learned that racing is racing and off the track what happened doesn’t matter anymore“.

“I think we both understood that yes, we are racing against each other, but once this is done we can still share flights or do whatever. The [rapporto] it’s nice. We flew together after the Bahrain race in Dubai. And then we flew from Dubai to Saudi Arabia. So we’re still sharing flights. In a way, nothing has changed – concluded Bottas – we are no longer teammates, but are we still friends. It’s nice. We have a good relationship. We have achieved quite a few things together as teammates. I think this kind of friendship will definitely last“.