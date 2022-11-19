The first and second free practice sessions of the GP of Abu Dhabi seemed to have provided promising indications for theAlfa Romeo and for Valtteri Bottas, in the top ten on both occasions. Instead, contrary to the good expectations of the eve, the qualifications of Yas Marina reserved a totally different outcome for the Finn, who was even eliminated in Q1. The former Mercedes driver will take part in the last round of the world championship starting from the ninth and penultimate row, and more specifically from 18th box of the deployment.

Therefore, such a negative result was not expected in the Swiss team, as confirmed by number 77 at the end of the session: “We went into qualifying knowing we had good pace, so I think today’s result does not reflect the real situation of our car – has explained – It was a strange feeling, we couldn’t get the tires to work in our outlap and as a result our pace in the first sector suffered. This happened especially in my second run: there was so much traffic at the end of the outlap i had to pretty much stop and this has destroyed our attempt. It’s frustrating, of course, but now we have to prepare as best we can for tomorrow’s race.”

The performance of was more positive Guanyu Zhouable to overcome the obstacle of Q1 but still stopped at 15th placethe last of Q2: “I feel I got the most out of the car tonight as my qualifying performance was good – he has declared – unfortunately we weren’t close enough in terms of pace to be further up the grid. Yesterday everything was working quite well while today was more difficult. We struggled a bit during FP3 and although it seemed we had recovered the pace in the afternoon, I don’t think we had the speed to fight for Q3. We were definitely hoping for morebut despite this, given that the mid-field was quite close in Q1, we hope to be able to get back on track to get the results we worked hard for”.