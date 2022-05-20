A decidedly complex weekend for theAlfa Romeo on the occasion of Spanish Grand Prixwhere the Swiss team showed up with three drivers in the first two free practice sessions. In fact, during PL1, Valtteri Bottas he rode in the company of Robert Kubica, who exceptionally took to the track in compliance with the regulation which provides for the use of a third guide or a young driver for PL1 only. In the following session, the Finn tested the C42 with Guanyu Zhou, ending the program early due to a technical problem found on the car.

Add to this an unconvincing performance for him, with a 16th place as best personal result obtained at the end of PL1: “Difficult Friday seems to be a bit of a trend for us at the moment – commented the former Mercedes driver – we can’t run a lot, but we still managed to recover every time and we can aim to do the same again this time. The positive aspect of the day is that the only lap I’ve done with the medium tires was really good, the car felt well balanced and so we have a good starting point to work on. Compared to February, when we had a lot of problems here, we took a big step forward: we took a cautious approach with our updates, but we pushed more and more towards the optimal set-up. Certainly tomorrow we will be able to find out even more about the car ”.

Slightly behind the Chinese Zhouwhich in the only test in which he took part today concluded in a virtual penultimate row, and therefore only at 17th place: “Today was a lot more fun than the February winter tests, that’s for sure – he explained at the end of the day – I only did one session, so I have a lot of room for improvement for tomorrow: I’m still looking for the limit of the car, as well as of myself, and I think tonight we will be able to analyze all the data collected today and work out an even better set-up for tomorrow. I am confident for qualifying but, as always, it will be about making a good and flawless day if we want to get the most out of the weekend ”.

In conclusion, there was no lack of comment from one of the most experienced pilots like Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo test driver who thus explained his work, transformed into a 13th place synonymous with the best performance of the team: “All in all it was a good session for me – he has declared – I was pleased to see that I could quickly catch the pace and that feeling that was back with the car of 2020. Of course, the session was not the easiest compared to the Pirelli test in Imola: the conditions here are different and the track is not fully rubberized. However, the Imola car was probably the best of my career in terms of feeling and driving simplicity. I can’t wait to ride it again ”.