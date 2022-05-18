From gregarious Lewis Hamilton in the brightest years of Mercedes triumphs to an absolute beacon of the Alfa Romeo rebirth. No one could have imagined that leaving the Brackley stable, multiple world champion, Valtteri Bottas he would have found himself experiencing one of his best seasons in Formula 1. The Finn from Nastola in the first five races of the season scored 30 points, just six less than his former boxing mate. The former Mercedes standard bearer is practically dragging the Biscione home to fifth place in the constructors’ standings alone: ​​certainly not a bad result for a team that in 2021 had closed the World Championship in ninth place.

Presenting the expected Barcelona weekendBottas showed he had clear ideas on what to expect and tried to motivate the team by envisaging another battle in the positions immediately behind the podium: “We did a great performance in Miami. Every good result gives us the confidence to be able to push ourselves a little further. We go to Barcelona with the awareness of being able to fight again to stay ahead of everyone in the center of the group – Bottas pointed out – every weekend we are in a fight with our closest rivals and I don’t expect this to be any different. It is essential that our weekend be flawless, here more than ever. Barcelona is a track that has no secrets for any team, so there will be no ‘silver bullet’ to be found to stay ahead of the others. We just have to do our job well. We are certainly going back to Barcelona much happier than when we left after the winter tests, proving how much this team has recovered after the difficulties encountered in February. I want to pay off all this great work with a good result “he concluded.

On the other hand, the Chinese driver is looking for a bit of luck Zhou. Bottas’ box mate has so far picked up only one point, in his debut race in Bahrain. At the level of pure speed, however, the Asian rookie is not out of place. “Barcelona is another important stage of this season – said Zhou – It is a track that the team knows well and I want to make the most of it to recover after the disappointment of the retirement in Miami due to technical reasons, when we had the speed to take home some points. Driving here won’t be a new experience for me, of course. As it was for Bahrain at the start of the season, I am approaching a track that I have already driven on in the past with this generation of cars. Of course, the car we are racing with now is not the same as we had in testing, but it is still an advantage, so my focus will be on giving my best and bringing home the good result that our season so far deserves. My goal is the same as in every race so far, but my confidence in my means to achieve it is constantly growing“.