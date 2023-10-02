New career

Career at very high levels Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1 it inevitably ended at the end of the 2021 season, when the Finn had to leave the Mercedes seat to the eager George Russell to join Alfa Romeo. There have still been some sharp remarks from Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate, especially at the start of the last championship, but it is clear that the #77 was no longer able to compete for podiums and victories as he had done in his five-year stint at Mercedes, which began in 2017.

In parallel with his slow decline in the Circus, Bottas has discovered the great passion for another sport: cycling. Dragged into this world by his Australian girlfriend, the professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, Bottas began to personally engage in some amateur races, then trying to rise to the level step by step. At this point It’s not uncommon to see the representative of the Hinwil team engaged in two-wheeled races when he’s not behind the wheel. and he himself admitted that he feels more tension for the cycling competitions in which he occasionally participates than for a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Survived ✔️ Tough but enjoyable gravel Europeans! Happy to make it to the finish and gain some experience riding around midfield on the fast and technical 131km course 🚲 Thanks for all the support on the course 😃@tiffanycromwell went on and won the women’s race 💪#VB77… pic.twitter.com/MFVZLXgvxz — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) October 1, 2023

European Mission

But now Bottas is trying to raise the bar of its challenges to a decidedly higher level. This Sunday, in fact, the 34-year-old from Nastola took part in the first edition of the European Championships on dirt roads. Bottas competed in the master category, on a 130 km course, and did not hide his emotion for this type of test: “I’m here thanks to my girlfriend – declared the Alfa Romeo driver to the Sporza news agency – thanks to her I became very passionate about racing, especially dirt track racing. She has become an addiction“, added the 34-year-old Bottas.

“I’m more nervous now than in an F1 race”he said smiling before the start of the race “because this is a less routine race for me”. Bottas’ dream, obtain qualification for the category world championship, for the moment however it will remain so. In fact, the Finn finished the test in 187th place out of 291 participants, completing the route in 4 hours, 18 minutes and 53 seconds.