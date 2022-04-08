Contrary to the general expectations generated after the switch from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo for 2022, Valtteri Bottas is momentarily disproving the critics with absolute value performance behind the wheel of the Swiss team, especially in qualification. While waiting to understand what will be the outcome of the fight for pole position for the Australian Grand Prix – scheduled for Saturday morning at 8:00 Italian time – the Finn can in the meantime boast top 10 places in the previous Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with these performances that prompted the number 77 to declare the achievement of Q3 also in Melbourne as the next goal.

Apart from purely sporting motivations, the 32-year-old also has in his sights the achievement of an absolute primacy in Formula 1: that of highest number of consecutive qualifications in the top ten positions. At present, in fact, Bottas is still in this special high ranking 103 departures from the first half of the grid. Since the qualification format was introduced ‘knock-out’ in 2006 – that is to say today – the Finn is the one who already holds this specific record, but in the entire history of the Circus the name of the one who boasts the highest number of the consecutive top 10 is from another driver: Ayrton Senna.

The late Brazilian is in fact stopped well 137 Saturday tests closed in the top ten, followed at a long distance by the one who was his biggest rival in his career: Alain Prost. The ‘Professor’again with regard to this ranking, he closed his career in 1993 with 109 Departures, six more compared to those obtained so far by Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton’s former teammate is therefore certainly a complex undertaking, but not impossible, at least to equal or even beat the four-time French world champion.