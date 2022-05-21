The honeymoon betweenAlfa Romeo And Valtteri Bottas it seems far from its conclusion. Also in Barcelona the Finnish driver was the best among the drivers who do not drive for the three top teams – Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes – collecting yet another Q3 qualification this season and above all a splendid seventh position on the starting grid. just under a tenth of a distance from his former teammate Lewis Hamilton, with whom the native of Nastola could also give life to a good duel in the early stages of the race tomorrow. In his post-qualifying analysis, # 77 focused above all on the small gap collected by the top teams.

“I’m happy with today’s result, we did a good qualifying and we are in a very good position for tomorrow. We didn’t expect this track to be suitable for us – admitted the two-time vice world champion – but I think the updates have made us a good step forward in terms of performance. We had a solid PL3, which allowed us to recover some of the ground lost yesterday, and we were quite consistent in every run throughout the day. I’m happy to have done a good qualifying, because I don’t think it will be easy to overtake on this track. The seventh position was the best result we could have aimed for today, so I’m happy to have achieved it. The gap from the front cars is not that great. Usually our car is better in the race, so we could have a good Sunday “.

Less satisfactory was Zhou’s Saturday, eliminated in Q2 after setting the 15th time. The Chinese will have to come up with something special to return to savor the scent of the points area on Sunday: “I am optimistic for tomorrow’s race – warned the Shanghai driver – because we certainly have the pace to fight for the top-10. But today we could have fought for the tenth or 11th position. We wanted to avoid the situation in Miami, where we got stuck in traffic at the end of Q1, so we chose to do three laps on the soft tires in the first part of qualifying. It was a ‘safe’ choice even if, in hindsight, my second lap would have been enough to get into Q2. Then the second part of qualifying was difficult without fresh tires. Tomorrow we will try to catch up and finish in the points at the end of the day “.