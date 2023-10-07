Alfa Romeo holds on to Bottas

Fifth row in ninth position ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix: in Qatar in Lusail under the spotlights Valtteri Bottas returned to scratch on a single lap, gaining a very important Q3 for theAlfa Romeo which seems to have benefited from the innovations brought to the Middle East regarding the rear wing and the beam wing.

The team represented on the track by Alessandro Alunni Bravi is ninth in the Constructors’ standings two points behind Haas that has important updates in store for the ‘home’ Grand Prix in Austin, Texas and therefore a coup in Qatar could call into question the positions in the ranking reserved for the teams. Nothing to do however for Guan Yu Zhou, whose laps were ruined by Logan Sargeant.

The words of Valtteri Bottas

“I’m happy to be back in Q3 after a while, I felt really safe in the car. This result is a good reward for the whole team, for the work done in recent weeks. It was a positive surprise to be in the top ten, we started working as we wanted right from the first practice session and we made all the right choices. We have certainly started in the right way and, above all, on Sunday we will line up on the starting grid among the top ten, fully fighting for points.”

The words of Guan Yu Zhou

“We never had the chance to do our last lap in Q1. It’s frustrating, Logan Sargeant decided to overtake me on the starting straight and that destroyed both of our laps. The track was getting better with each lap and we couldn’t get a lap in when it really mattered. It was a completely unnecessary move. The damage is done and we need to move on and think about the rest of the weekend.”