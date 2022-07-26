Formula 1 left France to head to Hungary, where the last GP will take place on Sunday before the long summer break at the Circus. The drivers are expected on Thursday on the Hungaroring track for the traditional engagements with the press, which precede the actual action on the track. These days everyone is recovering their physical and mental energies to be ready for the 13th round of the season, scheduled on a track where traditionally the scorching heat or – alternatively – variable and rather treacherous weather dominates.

The one who still remained on French soil until today was the Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, finished only 14th in Sunday’s race. The Finn, fresh from only one points-placing in the last five races, did not want to leave the world of sport even in these days, starting to play a rather particular role: that ofbottle man at the women’s Tour de France. Bottas’ girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, is in fact a professional cyclist and in these days she is engaged in the first, historic, edition of the female version of the historic French stage cycling.

The two-time vice world champion thus jumped at the opportunity to cheer on his partner, but also tried to provide her with a ‘practical’ help. Thus, in a video published by the former Mercedes driver himself on his social channels, we see the Finn intent on passing the bottle to Cromwell during the stage, complete with an ordinance vest from the Canyon-SRAM team and inevitable encouragement once the his job. Certainly an original, but appreciable way to approach the Hungarian weekend.