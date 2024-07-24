Formula 1 is getting closer and closer to its summer break, but before even going on ‘vacation’ there is still one last step to take on one of the circuits most loved by drivers and fans like that of Spa Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand PrixA track that, in its long history, has seen two Finnish drivers climb to the top step of the podium, but among them there is not Valtteri Bottas.

Positive signals

That the former Mercedes driver can do so in this year’s edition seems almost impossible, especially when driving a Sauber Still without points in the Constructors’ standings after the first half of the championship. A placing in the points zone is more feasible, which would interrupt the curse of a season that has been disappointing so far, especially after the latest updates brought to the Hungaroring: “Spa is an iconic circuit and I have always enjoyed racing here in the past. – he has declared – It’s one of those places that really tests the cars and the drivers and there are a lot of corners that are really exciting, like Pouhon. It seems like yesterday that we were kicking off our campaign in Bahrain, and here we are, wrapping up the first half of the season. We certainly wanted more from these first thirteen races, but We are doing everything we can to reverse the trendOur performance in Budapest last weekend was overall better than the last two events, although the race was ultimately disappointing, proving that the updates helped us and should do the same here: this is the direction we need to work in. The improvements have increased, but every little bit helps: we need to keep pushing all together to make another step forward, both this weekend in Belgium and for the rest of the season”.

The work continues

An objective, that of finishing in the top 10, also fully shared by Zhou Guanyualso never in the points this year and never in the top ten in Belgium in the previous two seasons in F1: “This weekend we head to Belgium for the final leg of this back-to-back, before Formula 1 heads into its summer break. – he added – It’s been a difficult first half of the season for our team, in which we certainly we had higher expectations. However, we do not give up and we will not do so until the end of the season. The new package which we tested on Valtteri’s car in Budapest showed a positive stepalthough there is still work to do to maximise his performance. It is a goal that we can achieve together, as a team, as we always have. We must remain focused, working to improve our performance for this weekend and for the second part of the season, with the aim of closing the gap to our direct competitors and returning to fight for points”.