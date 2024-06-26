Still at zero points

The last Spanish Grand Prix ended again without any points scored by both its drivers, for the Sauber continues to remain in 10th and last place in the Constructors’ standings with no points at all. A championship that has been critical so far for the Swiss team, still the only one in this condition, which will nevertheless try to finish the race in the top ten in the next Austrian Grand Prixscheduled this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The importance of a Sprint weekend

A historic circuit that evokes sweet memories especially in Valtteri Bottas, one of eight drivers to have achieved more than one victory in Austria. The first, in 2017, dates back to his first season in Mercedes, with which he then repeated it in 2020. Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that it was here that Bottas climbed onto the podium in F1 for the first time in 2014, in that case with Williams. Successes that however belong to the past, with emotions in stark contrast to the difficulties that the Finn is suffering this season at the wheel of the C44: “I have enjoyed racing in Austria since it was reintroduced to the calendar and I can’t wait to return. – declared #77 – the track is exciting, with its fast corners and changes in gradient, and together with the breathtaking views and the fans, it is an overall pleasant experience. The races here can be very lively and there are lots of overtaking points, so it can be fun. I’ve had a number of good results here too, including two wins and a few podiums, plus my first ever in 2014. I can’t believe it’s been a decade since then! Watching in Barcelona, ​​we were in a better position than in previous events, but there is still work to be done to consistently make the top ten. Since this is a Sprint event, it’s important to find the right feeling from the start of the weekend and build our performance on that.”

Zhou is also optimistic

Unlike Bottas, Zhou Guanyu however, he did not score any points in his F1 career on the Austrian circuit, but the characteristics of the track, together with the good sensations derived from the last race in Barcelona, ​​could be an important basis for aiming for the first top-10 of this championship: “It’s nice to be back in Spielberg – Sauber #24 continues – I’ve enjoyed racing here over the last few years and look forward to another fun weekend. The track is quite particular: short, with few corners and large braking zones, and this allows you to witness exciting action on the track: the low number of corners also means that each of them is even more decisive in establishing a fast lap. qualification. Looking ahead to the race weekend, I am motivated and eager to get back on track: our performance in Barcelona was definitely encouragingcloser to the start of the season, and all of us, both on the track and at home in Hinwil, are working hard to close the gap. We all know how a single tenth can make a big difference in qualifying, and how this is even more decisive during a Sprint event. We have to stay focused and give our all throughout the weekend, giving our all on and off the track.”