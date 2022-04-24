The new experience of Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel of Alfa Romeo, with the Finn adding an important step in this still brief parenthesis with the Swiss team in Imola. The former Mercedes, in fact, concluded al 5th place the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prixscoring the best overall result since number 77 arrived at the court of Hinwil at the beginning of 2022. Previously, except for the retirement in Saudi Arabia, Bottas had finished in 6th place in the debut race in Bahrain, repeating another points finish in Australia with the eighth position.

Yet, the fourth weekend of the world championship did not start with the best wishes for the 32-year-old, thanks to a technical problem accused during qualifying that had forced him to raise the white flag at the end of Q3. Subsequently, during the race, Bottas managed to continue the test unscathed despite a contact at the Tamburello chicane, continuing the race and finishing behind the one who replaced him in Mercedes this year, himself the protagonist of an excellent 4 Th place.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 at the end of the GP, the Finn commented on the most important moments of his race, from the difficulties encountered to the missed goals, which did not, however, prevent him from capturing the best performance since wearing the Alfa Romeo suit: “Obviously I wanted to overtake Russell, but it wasn’t that easy – has explained – and I never got close enough on the straight. That was my goal, and it has been throughout the race, but I have to admit that they are still good points. At the start I had a contact in turn 2, but fortunately without major damage. One of the most difficult moments was the pit stop, which compromised the race a bit. In any case it was one satisfactory performance, but never too much, because I am a pilot. In any case, we get the points at the end of a good race ”.