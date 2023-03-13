The rebirth in Alfa Romeo

The pre-season tests and the Bahrain GP, ​​both staged on the Sakhir track, officially kicked off the second season of Valtteri Bottas at the wheel ofAlfa Romeo, team in which the Finn actually seems to have found himself. A non-competitive team like Mercedes, a team in which the number 77 had played five consecutive seasons as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, but which allowed the 33-year-old from Nastola to express himself at his best both as a driver and on a personal level .

Company policy

The confirmation came directly from Bottas himself in a statement released to the media, in which the former Mercedes believes that Alfa Romeo’s corporate policies are ‘softer’ in Hinwil than in Brackley, which allows the Finn to feel quieter: “Now I feel like I can truly be who I amThere is certainly some difference – He admitted – I think company policies may be a little different in different workplaces, shall we say. Some things could be a little more limited, but I think with time, age, and all the skills and learning that F1 has given me, eventually you learn not to take things too seriously, especially with themselves. I imagine that I would not have been allowed to grow my mullet hair in the Mercedesfor example”.

Life outside racing

The support of his partner also contributes to Bottas’ greater happiness Tiffany CromwellAustralian-born Olympic cyclist: “She has a spirit that pushes her to live in the moment and do things that make her happy – he added – he is the person who lives with me and therefore always has a big impact. She’s still trying to make me an Australian, and she’s getting there step by step.”

The future

For Bottas, however, one doubt still remains: that of his future in F1. At the end of the year, in fact, Sauber will end its relationship with Alfa Romeo, with the Swiss team returning to its own name before the start of the new partnership with Audi starting from 2026. Moreover, 2023 is also the Finn’s last year before his Sauber contract expired: “Sooner or later we will have to talk about the future, but we haven’t done it yet – he concluded – let’s try to overcome these first races and then we’ll see. It’s not time yet and things are pretty stable. It’s definitely a different vibe than Mercedes – It reaffirmed – a big part of this is that when you fight for the title, the pressure builds up and so on, whereas now I compete in a smaller team. Probably one of the main reasons I feel more relaxed is that the future is a little more solid for years to comecompared to what it was before”.