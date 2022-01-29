L’Alfa Romeo has experienced a rather troubled 2021. Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi – also due to several strokes of bad luck – failed to realize several auspicious Sundays for the team from Hinwil, unlike Williams, who maximized a golden moment at a strategic level at the turn of the summer break. The confusion generated in Budapest and the ‘non-race’ staged in Belgium after the heroic front row won by George Russell in qualifying allowed the Grove team now controlled by the Dorilton Capital investment group to put together a stack of points which propelled Williams into eighth position at the expense of Alfa Romeo, which failed to respond in the last third of the championship to the treble placed by the competing team.

The final ninth place in the constructors’ standings will affect the coffers of the Italian-Swiss team which will have less income in sports prizes and the goal is to redeem itself in 2022 thanks also to the new technical regulation. Frederic Vasseur has decided to revolutionize the driver pair. Kimi Raikkonen has decided to recover and instead of him from Mercedes comes a motivated one Valtteri Bottas. Instead of Giovinazzi, the Chinese Guan Yu Zhou will make his F1 debut. Bottas knows he has to keep a realistic approach in view of his Alfa Romeo debut, without hiding the right amount of ambition: “With the new rules combined with the budget cap, everything is possible – said Bottas as reported by the newspaper GPFans – I know it will not be like with the Mercedes with which I could fight for the victory every Sunday, but I expect to be able to stay in the points. There is no shortage of variables and unknowns in view of 2022 and we will have to be good at exploiting them. In the factory I met and saw very motivated people “. Bottas has been with Mercedes for five years and has joined Alfa Romeo with a three-year contract. The goal is to turn the page and start from scratch from the reference point of the team in Hinwil.