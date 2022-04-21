The passage of Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo has allowed the Finnish driver not only to reduce the pressure experienced at Brackley in the role of teammate of Lewis Hamilton, but also to fulfill a desire he has repeatedly expressed in his career: that of being able to offer advice to a F1 rookie. This happened with the promotion of Guanyu Zhou in the Swiss team after the revolution of the line-up implemented for the 2022 World Cup, during which the number 77 has already had the opportunity to support the young Chinese also from a psychological point of view.

In this case, the 10 GP winner had the opportunity to reveal some anecdotes during an interview for therace.comalso reserving compliments to the one who managed to conquer the points zone on the occasion of his first race in the top flight: “It comes naturally enough to help him – explained Bottas – also because I try to think about all the circumstances that a rookie has to face. For example during the start of a race, when he has to manage the tires or the set-up. Regardless of the context, if I see him in trouble I try to give my feedback. In any case, I must say that he is very good, and always asks questions, which I answer honestly and based on my experience. It should also be said that learn quickly – he added – and I see his strengths above all in the pace of the race, while he still has to work in qualifying. But he will get better over time. He is doing well and it will always do better“.

In addition, Bottas recalled the episode that occurred before Sakhir’s qualification, when he tried to reassure his teammate with a joke: “I told him something like ‘I remember fucking myself in my first qualifying’ – admitted the former Mercedes – and he replied: ‘Ah, that’s how I feel. Then it’s normal ‘. I just want us to become a really strong pair of teammates. Here because I want to help him. Because I want us both to score points“.