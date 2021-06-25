“I wouldn’t have come that far either”. Taki Inoue, Japanese meteor in F1 in 1994 with Simtek, did not spare this dig at Valtteri Bottas, found himself in a semi-spin in the pit lane during the second free practice session of the Grand Prix of Styria. The Mercedes driver mounted the hard tires after starting the simulation on the race pace with the soft compound and in the restart phase he lost the rear due to the skidding of the tires.

Inoue jokes about Bottas

The stewards called the Mercedes driver back at the end of the session to see clearly as Bottas’ evolution nearly mowed down several McLaren men inside the pit lane. “You have to be careful with hard and cold tires”, the reproach of Andreas Seidl, number one of the Woking stable who sweated cold for his men.

GP Styria, official: three penalty positions for Bottas

In fact, there was an experiment that played a significant role in Bottas’ loss of control of his car. The commissioners, in fact, stated that the Finnish driver admitted during the interview that he had tried to start in second gear to lose less time during the pit stops. Obviously the power released in second gear is greater, hence the skidding and spinning. For creating a serious danger in the pit lane Valtteri Bottas was penalized with three penalty positions to be discounted on the starting grid. Another side effect of the pressure that Red Bull has put on Mercedes in this early 2021. Max Verstappen’s undercut in France on Lewis Hamilton has evidently not yet been metabolized by the Mercedes men.