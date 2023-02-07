While waiting to understand if – and, if so, how much – the performance of the new one C43 home Alfa Romeo Sauber will be different from those of the single-seater that preceded it, the presentation organized in Zurich by the Alfa Romeo team captured the attention of enthusiasts in particular for the new livery. In fact, abandoning the white-red color of recent seasons, the Hinwil team has decided to give a ‘dark’ splash to its single-seater, adding a strong dose of black alongside the traditional ‘Alfa red’. An aesthetic touch that seems to have managed to give more aggressiveness to the design of the latest creature from the Swiss team. However, even more than on the shapes of the new car, black is present above all on the pilot suits.

Removed a small central red band, in fact, it is Valtteri Bottas that Zhou Guanyu – in addition to the third guide Théo Pourchaire – will wear a ‘total black’ uniform. For the Finnish veteran it is a return to the past as he had already used an almost similar suit during his last two seasons in Mercedes. In that case, black had been ‘imposed’ by Lewis Hamilton’s extra-sporting battles, who had convinced the Brackley team to change the color of their car to send a message of closeness to the protests for racial integration launched by the Black Lives movement Matt.

Bottas, this time for purely sporting reasons, will embrace this particular color again. Curiously, the last #77 Mercedes suit – worn in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP – had however been entirely blue. In that case it was a tribute from the team to Valtteri’s home country of Finland for his farewell race to the Silver Arrows.