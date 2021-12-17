Two second places in the drivers ‘standings, in 2019 and 2020, and an important contribution to five consecutive constructors’ titles. This is a summary of the report of what was obtained from Valtteri Bottas in his five seasons at the wheel of Mercedes, from 2017 to 2021. Surrounding this are 10 victories, 58 podiums and 20 pole positions. Certainly good numbers on the one hand, but which cannot fail to leave a sense of bitterness in the mouth for those who, for a whole five years, have been able to drive the most desired car in Formula 1. Certainly the fact of sharing the garage with a champion with Lewis Hamilton did not help the Finnish driver’s statistics, but in recent seasons he has brought home fewer victories than Verstappen (19) and Vettel (11), who have had winning cars available for less time than him.

For the native of Nastola, the move to Alfa Romeo represents the beginning of a new, interesting adventure. Certainly, however, there remains the regret for not being able to achieve the goal that any driver who manages to enter the world of F1 has in the heart: the world title. “I certainly feel, at least in a sense, that I have failed – admitted Bottas in an interview with New York Times – but looking back I think I did everything I could “. Even in the two seasons concluded as vice world champion Bottas has never been able to concretely worry Hamilton in the race for the title, despite the fact that in both years the former Williams driver managed to win the opening GP of the season.

Bottas, however, knows he has to bring the positives he experienced with the Brackley team with him in Alfa Romeo if he is to continue developing as a driver throughout his career. “This will be important going forward, thinking about the constructors’ titles we have won together, the huge amount of points scored. We have been excellent teammates with Hamilton. I’ve got some wins, I’ve done a lot of poles, so I need to take these good things with me – he concluded – when I look back I think I have achieved something. Maybe not yet that great gold cup that I told myself I would win when I was six, but still something “.