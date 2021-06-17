The stone was uncovered on June 1 by the company Debswana, which is a collaboration between the Botswana authorities and diamond company De Beers. It is the largest find in the company’s history.

The largest diamond ever was unearthed in South Africa in 1905. The Cullinan, as the gem is called, is 3106 carats. The second largest diamond has a carat of 1190 and was discovered six years ago in Botswana. It is the size of a tennis ball.

It is not known how much the 1098 carat diamond is worth. This will be investigated in the coming weeks. Debswana says he wants to ensure that the sale brings maximum value to the people of Botswana.