A diamond of exceptional dimensionswhich barely fits in the palm of a hand and counts 2,492 caratswas found in a mine in Botswana, Africa’s leading diamond producer.

The Canadian mining company Lucara announced it. The precious stone, found in the Karowe mine located in the north-east of the countryis “one of the largest rough diamonds ever discovered,” the company said in a statement, and, as the country’s presidency added in a note, “the largest diamond ever found in Botswana.”

In terms of carats, it is not far from the largest known diamond in the world, the “Cullinan”, at over 3,100 carats.discovered in South Africa in 1905.

“We are delighted to have recovered this extraordinary diamond,” he said. said William Lamb, CEO of the companyLucara did not specify the value of the discovery or its quality but a presentation is planned for this afternoon in Gaborone.

For the occasion it is expected that the diamond be handed over to President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Botswana is one of the world’s largest producers of diamonds, which constitute its main source of income. As Lucara points out, diamond revenues bring Botswana “considerable socioeconomic benefits”, financing “essential sectors such as education and health” as well as the infrastructure of this country of 2.6 million inhabitants.

Before the discovery announced today, the largest diamond recovered in Botswana it was a 1,758 carat stonealso mined by Lucara in 2019 and named Sewelo.